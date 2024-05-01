Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.01

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 154024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

