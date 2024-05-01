Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Stories

