Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 155,895 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 11.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 217,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

