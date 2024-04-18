Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,595,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,785 shares.The stock last traded at $334.60 and had previously closed at $334.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

