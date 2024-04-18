The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.