Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.