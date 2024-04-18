Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

About Mesabi Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

