Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Mesabi Trust Price Performance
Mesabi Trust stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
