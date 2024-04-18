Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 748.02%.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance
WSTRF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
