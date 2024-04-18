Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Issues Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 748.02%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

WSTRF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

