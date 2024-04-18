WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Steven A. Brass Purchases 432 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.2 %

WD-40 stock opened at $231.50 on Thursday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WD-40

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

