Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

