Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

