Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) vs. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Head to Head Analysis

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -25.26% -20.72% -16.28% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -136.35% -103.67%

Risk and Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 50.80%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $84.82 million 7.80 -$21.43 million ($0.49) -30.84 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.94) -6.30

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, as well as SADA PRIT technology platform. In addition, it is engages in the developing of CD38-SADA and GD2-GD3 Vaccine. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

