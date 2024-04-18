Hamilton Insurance Group’s (HG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hamilton Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

HG stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,556,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,352,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

