Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JBI. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.