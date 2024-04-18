AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$27.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,650 shares of company stock valued at $766,165. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ACQ stock opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.50.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

