Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

TSE SYZ opened at C$9.56 on Monday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.37 million, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.87.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million. Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.2047516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

