Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,400 at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,900 ($61.00) to GBX 5,400 ($67.22) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($62.24) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,751 ($59.14).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,840 ($60.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,644.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,765.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,342.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,746 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,068 ($63.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($62.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,141.14). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

