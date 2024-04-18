Atome (LON:ATOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Atome (LON:ATOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

Atome Price Performance

Shares of LON ATOM opened at GBX 61 ($0.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £27.40 million, a PE ratio of -469.23 and a beta of 0.13. Atome has a 12-month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

Get Atome alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter M. Levine purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($121,374.33). 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atome

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.