Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 5.8 %
NYSE:CANF opened at $1.96 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
