Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 2,613,815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

