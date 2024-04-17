Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17,446.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

