KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,999,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

