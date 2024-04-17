Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 7,261,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

