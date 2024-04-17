iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,163,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 532,048 shares.The stock last traded at $114.34 and had previously closed at $116.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

