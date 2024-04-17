Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 2,430,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,054,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,579,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

