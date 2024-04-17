Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on HCSG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HCSG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 149,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,959. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $858.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Services Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.