Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $461.27. 5,347,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,311. The company has a market cap of $417.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

