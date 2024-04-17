Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Decreases By 7.7%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $701.20. 5,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,072. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $551.36 and a fifty-two week high of $771.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $727.73 and a 200 day moving average of $674.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

