Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 8.2%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 206,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,100. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 21.22 and a quick ratio of 21.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELEV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

