Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

KEYS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. 965,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,728. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

