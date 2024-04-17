TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.90

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.90 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.75 ($0.84), with a volume of 5383379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.30 ($0.84).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a €0.79 ($0.84) dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,910.89%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

