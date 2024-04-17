Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0862 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $79.76 million and approximately $17,229.25 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00128098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.0851728 USD and is down -21.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $13,418.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

