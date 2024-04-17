Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $876.22 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $876.22 million and approximately $51.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,990,979,893 coins and its circulating supply is 3,940,979,188 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,990,812,776.37 with 3,940,812,762.62 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24081891 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $66,984,077.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

