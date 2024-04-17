Quantum (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.90

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $43.90 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,443.85 or 1.00200339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.