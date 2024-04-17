Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

