ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. ICC has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

