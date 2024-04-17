39,678 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 333,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.