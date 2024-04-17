Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 14,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 447,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 251,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

