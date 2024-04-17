Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 13,667 Shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. AB Disruptors ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.67% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get AB Disruptors ETF alerts:

AB Disruptors ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FWD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629. AB Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

About AB Disruptors ETF

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.