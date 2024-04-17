Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

Moderna stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 448,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,954 shares of company stock worth $8,407,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

