Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 61,136 shares.The stock last traded at $97.14 and had previously closed at $96.60.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

