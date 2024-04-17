GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $38.44

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.44, but opened at $39.25. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,803,662 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

