Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 27,442 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $32.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

