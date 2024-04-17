Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,719. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

