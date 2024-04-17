Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDOG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 1,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $220.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

