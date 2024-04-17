WAX Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $216.34 million and $8.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,165,554,534 coins and its circulating supply is 3,434,088,875 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,165,348,288.1688876 with 3,433,882,630.506703 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06698966 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $9,129,791.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.