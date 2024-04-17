Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

