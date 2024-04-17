Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,274 ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
REGL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,964 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
