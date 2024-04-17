Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.84) price target on the stock.
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.95. The company has a market cap of £633.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,714.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.08).
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
