Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.84) price target on the stock.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.95. The company has a market cap of £633.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,714.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.08).

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.