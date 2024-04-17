1,568 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

