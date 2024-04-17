Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $462.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.03. The firm has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.